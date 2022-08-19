singer-2baba-sends-birthday-wishes-to-his-baby-mama,-pero

Legendary singer, 2Baba, has taken to social media to celebrate his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, on her birthday.

Pero, who shares three children with the sensational singer, turned a new age on Thursday, August 18, and he took to his official Instagram page to celebrate her.

2Baba shared Pero’s photo on his Insta-stories and prayed for God’s blessings and protection over her.

”Birthday blessings @perosaiyemi. More light strength wisdom and JAH protection”, he wrote.

See his post below,

In other news, 2Baba has knocked trolls insulting him following rumors that he got another lady pregnant.

The singer was in the news days ago after a report, which has been confirmed as false, emerged online alleging that the singer had impregnated a female banker.

Since this unscrupulous report emerged after 2Baba tendered an unreserved apology to his wife for being an embarrassment to his family, many concluded that it was the reason for the public apology.

However, the report was dispelled as false and malicious in a statement released by the singer’s management.

Finally reacting to the rumour, 2Baba, in a post he shared on his Insta stories this morning, lambasted his critics and asked God to forgive them as their brains have been fried.