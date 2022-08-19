differently-abled-man-and-his-partner-get-engaged-(photos)

“Love is for everybody, no matter the circumstance, challenge or hurdle” … those words have been deemed true with a recent engagement ceremony between a Physically challenged man and his beautiful partner.

Ronick Lukombo from Democratic Republic of the Congo, and his lover are set to get married.

Lukombo is a gospel musician and he introduced his wife in church on Sunday, August 15, 2022.

Friends took to Facebook to share photos from the church introduction and to congratutale the new couple on their upcoming wedding.

See photos below ;

Some reactions from netizens –

Amaka wrote – Big congratulations to them. Everyone deserves to be happy. I can confirm that there are still very kind and loving people in the world. May God bless their union with peace and happiness; in Jesus’ Mighty Name. Amen

Malik wrote – CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM.AND MAY GOD BLESS THEIR UNION AMEN.THIS LIFE WITH LOTS OF MYSTERY.THE WIFE IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN AND HER HUSBAND IS HANDSOME TOO❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.MAY GOD STRENGTHEN THEM AND PROVIDE FOR THEM, ALL THAT WILL MAKE THEIR MARRIAGE LASTS.BOTH PHYSICALLY, EMOTIONALLY AND FINANCIALY AMEN.