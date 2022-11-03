Virat Kohli Children: Meet Vamika Kohli: Virat Kohli is a popular Indian international cricketer and former captain of the Indian national cricket team.

Virat Kohli was born on Saturday, November 5, 1988, in New Delhi, India. The 33-year-old former captain is married to Anushka Sharma who was also born on Sunday, May 1, 1988 in Ayodhya, India.

Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma happens to be an Indian actress and producer who works in Hindi films. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017 and have been blessed with an adorable daughter called, Vamika Kohli.

Is Vamika Kohli The Daughter Of Virat Kohli

Yes, Vamika Kohli is the biological daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. She was born on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai, India. According to Virat, Vamika is another name for ‘Goddess Durga’

