Benjamin Netanyahu Brothers: Meet Yonatan And Iddo Netanyahu – In addition to Jerusalem, where he was raised, Benjamin Netanyahu also spent some time in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (in the United States).

He returned to Israel in 1967 in order to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces. As a team leader, he joined the Sayeret Matkal special forces, took part in several missions, advanced to the rank of captain, and was then honorably discharged.

Benjamin Netanyahu has two brothers. They are Yonatan Netanyahu And Iddo Netanyahu.

Yonatan happens to be the eldest child of Tzila and Benzion Netanyahu, who was an emeritus professor of history at Cornell University, Yonatan Netanyahu was born in New York City.

His father was born in Warsaw and immigrated to Mandate Palestine in 1920, whereas his mother was born in Petah Tikva, in what is now Israel, which was then in the Ottoman Empire’s Mutasarrifate of Jerusalem.

He was given the names Rabbi Nathan Mileikowsky, his paternal grandfather, and Colonel John Henry Patterson, a former leader of the Jewish Legion who oversaw his circumcision.

In 1964, after completing high school, Netanyahu enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces. He eagerly accepted a position with the Paratroopers Brigade and did exceptionally well in the officer training program. He eventually received command of a company of paratroopers.

He considered going to college in 1967, but the ongoing threat of war forced him to remain in Israel: “This is my nation and my birthplace. I am a part of this place “He composed. His battalion participated in the Battle of Um Katef in Sinai on June 5, 1967, during the Six-Day War, and then bolstered the Battle of the Golan Heights.

He was hurt during the Golan Heights battle while assisting in the rescue of a wounded soldier who was lying far behind enemy lines. After that war, he received an award for bravery.

He was wounded and came back to the United States to attend Harvard. But after a year, he felt compelled to go back to Israel and reenlist. “I should be defending my nation right now, he wrote in a letter. I can’t afford the luxury of Harvard.” In the summer of 1973, he went back to Harvard once more, but this time he left to join the Israeli military.

Iddo Netanyahu, the son of Cela and professor Benzion Netanyahu, was born in Jerusalem and spent some of his early years there. In 1973, he dropped out of Cornell University to serve Israel in the Yom Kippur War.

Between 1970 and 1973, Netanyahu and both of his brothers served in Israel’s special forces unit, Sayeret Matkal. He received his medical degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem School of Medicine and completed his post-doctoral training at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City and Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He spends the majority of his time writing, though he also works part-time as a radiologist.

After writing several books, Netanyahu has focused on playwriting since 2008. His plays have been performed all over the world, including off-Broadway in cities like New York, Tel Aviv, St. Petersburg, Moscow, and Tashkent.

The President of Warsaw Prize was given to his play Don Samuel Abravanel in 2022. Jerusalem, Israel, is the home of Iddo Netanyahu. He has two kids and is married.

Some of his books are The Rescuers, Yoni’s Last Battle: The Rescue at Entebbe, Sayeret Matkal at Entebbe, and A Happy End.

