Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar’s deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump’s call to terminate the US Constitution: ‘Time to condemn Trump yet?’

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona.Mary Schwalm and Andrew Harnik/AP Photos

On Saturday, Trump suggested terminating rules in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.

While he was met with backlash from GOP senators over the remark, Rep. Paul Gosar agreed with Trump in a now-deleted tweet.

Rep. Liz Cheney resurfaced Gosar’s tweet, calling on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn the former president.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called out Rep. Paul Gosar’s now-deleted tweet approving former President Donald Trump calling for the “termination” of rules and regulations in the Constitution that he claimed led to fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a post on Truth Social posted over the weekend, the former president once again touted the baseless “massive and widespread fraud and deception” that he believes took place in the 2020 election. He suggested throwing out the election results or holding a new election entirely, placing the blame on unspecified US laws and regulations that led to his defeat.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote on Truth Social Saturday. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Following backlash from GOP senators on his call to terminate the US Constitution, Trump attempted to walk back his remarks on Monday.

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Despite other GOP lawmakers condemning the former president’s remarks, Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, tweeted Trump’s Saturday Truth Social message, supporting the former president.

“Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure,” Gosar wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Gosar spokesman Anthony Foti told Insider’s Bryan Metzger that bad-faith actors and “low IQ people” had misread the tweet, prompting the Arizona lawmaker to delete the tweet.

“No one in Congress has fought for Constitutional values more than Congressman Gosar. He is known as a strict constitutionalist for good reason. He has a decade of votes proving that,” Foti said. “President Trump has reissued his statement to clarify what he meant. Those who claim either Trump or Congressman Gosar don’t believe in the Constitution are acting in bad faith or are low IQ people unable to comprehend our language and our actions.”

Cheney weighed in on the discourse on Twitter later Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of Gosar’s deleted tweet and tagging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Did you see this tweet before ⁦@RepGosar deleted it?” she wrote, addressing McCarthy. “Time to condemn Trump yet?”

Last week, Cheney also addressed McCarthy on Twitter, asking the House GOP leader for his “condemnation of Donald Trump for meeting with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, the pro-Putin leader of the America First Political Action Conference.”

“Last week you wouldn’t condemn Trump for dining with Fuentes & West,” Cheney tweeted Tuesday. “This week Trump said we should terminate all rules, regulations etc ‘even those in the Constitution’ to overturn the election. Are you so utterly without principle that you won’t condemn this either?”

Read the original article on Business Insider

