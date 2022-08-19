Home ENTERTAINMENT “They are his kids too” — Actress, Mary Remmy Njoku schools women who praise their husbands for ‘helping’ with the kids
ENTERTAINMENT

“They are his kids too” — Actress, Mary Remmy Njoku schools women who praise their husbands for ‘helping’ with the kids

by News
0 views
“they-are-his-kids-too”-—-actress,-mary-remmy-njoku-schools-women-who-praise-their-husbands-for-‘helping’-with-the-kids

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku has taken to her social media page to address women who praise their husbands for ‘helping’ with the kids.

The mother of three pointed out that there are some women who laud their husbands for taking care of the kids and doing menial tasks in the home.

Mary who recently renewed her vow with her husband in the Maldives for their 10th wedding anniversary, also recounted how a family friend was praised by his wife for simply clearing his plate after eating.

Mary Remmy Njoku schools

Reacting to this trend, Mary told such women that their husbands are not doing them any favour because they are his children too. She asserted that such men should be praised for being a great dad, not ‘helping’ with the kids.

The 37-year-old actress added that women are the cause of their problems because they glorify things that should be the norm.

She wrote on her Instagram page,

“OMG! My husband is so humble! He helps me with the kids homework! He even helped me feed junior yesterday!

Dear friend, you husband isn’t helping you with the kids. They are HIS kids too. He’s just being a great dad. Appreciate him for that.

A family friend cleared his plate after eating. And his wife was showering him with praises for helping HER. HIS own plate o😉!

Na WE be the cause of OUR problems.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Singer, Peter Okoye reacts after he was criticized...

British actor, Idris Elba acknowledges Ikorodu Bois for...

“I don’t get offended when someone calls me...

Popular singer, Asake acquires a mansion in Lagos

Singer 2Baba sends birthday wishes to his baby...

Differently-abled man and his partner get engaged (Photos)

“There are many male actors engaged in illicit...

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter,...

Actress, Mary Lazarus shares hilarious voice note of...

“I paid over N3 million for my butt...

Leave a Reply