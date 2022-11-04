Nigeria Misses Out As Ghana Makes It To The List Of Top 5 Most Stable Countries In Africa

Ghana has been named in the list of the top five most stable countries in Africa.

Ghana’s West African neighbor, Nigeria was nowhere on the list even when the list was extended to the ten.

This was made known in a recent social media post on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter by Africa Facts Zone.

Check out the list below;

Social media users had this to say;

@UgoDon94635691 – and all this countries populations are not up to the populations of my local government in Nigeria why won’t they be stable just join this countries together as a country let’s see if they will be stable

@MrDouble007 – As a South African I would like to let White Settlers, Zimbabweans, Nigerians, Ethiopians, Tanzanians, Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Somalians know there’s 8 more stable countries in Africa than South Africa.

@AfricanInn – Well, we know that Southern Africa is the most economically and politically stable region. But it’s stability on a timer, given the growing socio-economic inequality.

@finalsayosilem – They had to make the list to number 13 to see if Nigeria can fit in, still Nigeria did not make it.

@IsaacEzah5 – When u say stable uhvnt said anything stable in terms of way of living electricity currency how developed da country is or wat exactly so come again

