Ghana Tops The List Of Africa’s Most Risky Countries To Lend Money To

Ghana has once again landed on the wrong list as the country is number one on the list of Africa’s most risky countries to lend money to.

This means that any money that is lent to Ghana will be defaulted with its payment being some way.

Check out the list below;

GhanaTunisiaEgyptKenyaNamibiaAngolaSenegalRwandaSouth AfricaGabonMoroccoEthiopiaNigeria

Some reactions from social media users are;

@SammyCryptoLord – N wonder they keep giving Buhari loans, Nigeria is still loan worthy and we the citizens is suffering from the heavy debt burden 😔. Even the loan dem, we no see wetin dem use am do. Na looting

@imanuel_oliver – We don dey beat Nigeria for everywhere…Big W for mother Ghana🇬🇭 again

@Never_mind975 – It a win🏆 for Ghana 🎉 Nigeria must be jealous 🤣

@TheNunooKojo – Ooh yh..Ghana ..eerh. As it stands now don’t try lending money to anyone here. If you mistakenly try that just forget the money that person won’t pay.😅😅

@yenukwa1 – Ghana is cruising comfortably at the top..our President is a showboy… that’s his aka. We can lend money to pay ex-gratia or build a cathedral for shege reasons

@eugy_tweets – If your money enter our hands ..Top dawg go step top🇬🇭

@BarcaOt – Since Ghana beat Nigeria to the world cup we’ve been winning everything that comes our way. Eeeiiii

