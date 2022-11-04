Home ENTERTAINMENT Statistics Reveal That Over 7.9 million People In Ghana Are Illiterates
ENTERTAINMENT

Statistics Reveal That Over 7.9 million People In Ghana Are Illiterates

by News
4 views
Statistics Reveal That Over 7.9 million People In Ghana Are Illiterates

We have chanced upon a report that suggests that quite an overwhelming number of Ghanaians are illiterates.
What this means is that these people are not able to read and write with understanding in any language.

The number is around 7.9 million and this was made known by the Ghana Statistical Service in their 2021 Population and Housing Census.

Ghana has conducted five post-independent population censuses in 1960, 1970, 1984, 2000, and 2010 with the last two consisting of both a population census and a housing census making the 2021 PHC the third Population and Housing Census to be conducted in Ghana.

The 2021 PHC is designed to generate statistics that are essential for policy and planning purposes. It is therefore of the greatest importance to every person living in Ghana.

The census information will be used for only statistical purposes and is not to be used for identifying people for taxation or punitive purposes.

Source: www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria Misses Out As Ghana Makes It To...

Ghana And Nigeria Have A Special Bond –...

Ghana Set To Legalize Indian Hemp

Ghana Tops The List Of Africa’s Most Risky...

Benjamin Netanyahu Brothers: Meet Yonatan And Iddo Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu Children: Meet Noa Netanyahu-Roth

Virat Kohli Net Worth: What Is The Present...

Virat Kohli Children: Meet Vamika Kohli

What Is Day Of The Dead And its...

Karen Carney Bio, Husband, Parents, Net worth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.