Ghana Set To Legalize Indian Hemp

Ghana looks set to legalize Indian Hemp and this hint was given by Ghanaian politician and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

He gave this hint in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post that he made reads;

“Soon, parliament permitting, a whole new economy will emerge in Ghana from Indian hemp which now has a HIGH demand for medicinal, cosmetic and industrial uses. Eg. Guyanese govt dedicating tens of thousands of hectares to the business. We can’t lose out!”

Some reactions the post got are;

@awoedzikz – E levy couldn’t save the economy but wee can save the economy?

@alluggi – Wonder who/which firms will be granted licenses in Ghana to farm/produce for medicinial purposes .. We patiently wait !!!

@der_ricko – Am currently developing a product which includes the herb as a grandmother used to grind the seed to treat some things but just can’t market it because of the prohibition. God given 🌱

@mariagorettiane – Glad the country is waking up to the realities and the evidence . We have spoken saaa , advocated saaa but the holier than thous in Ghana keep telling us cannabis is evil blabla , I’m happy Ghana is waking up now . Cannabis has a lot of therapeutic benefits , let’s tap into it

