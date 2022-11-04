Home ENTERTAINMENT Ghana Set To Legalize Indian Hemp
ENTERTAINMENT

Ghana Set To Legalize Indian Hemp

by News
5 views
Ghana Set To Legalize Indian Hemp

Ghana looks set to legalize Indian Hemp and this hint was given by Ghanaian politician and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.
He gave this hint in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post that he made reads;

“Soon, parliament permitting, a whole new economy will emerge in Ghana from Indian hemp which now has a HIGH demand for medicinal, cosmetic and industrial uses. Eg. Guyanese govt dedicating tens of thousands of hectares to the business. We can’t lose out!”

Some reactions the post got are;

@awoedzikz – E levy couldn’t save the economy but wee can save the economy?

@alluggi – Wonder who/which firms will be granted licenses in Ghana to farm/produce for medicinial purposes .. We patiently wait !!!

@der_ricko – Am currently developing a product which includes the herb as a grandmother used to grind the seed to treat some things but just can’t market it because of the prohibition. God given 🌱

@mariagorettiane – Glad the country is waking up to the realities and the evidence . We have spoken saaa , advocated saaa but the holier than thous in Ghana keep telling us cannabis is evil blabla , I’m happy Ghana is waking up now . Cannabis has a lot of therapeutic benefits , let’s tap into it

Source: www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria Misses Out As Ghana Makes It To...

Ghana And Nigeria Have A Special Bond –...

Ghana Tops The List Of Africa’s Most Risky...

Statistics Reveal That Over 7.9 million People In...

Benjamin Netanyahu Brothers: Meet Yonatan And Iddo Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu Children: Meet Noa Netanyahu-Roth

Virat Kohli Net Worth: What Is The Present...

Virat Kohli Children: Meet Vamika Kohli

What Is Day Of The Dead And its...

Karen Carney Bio, Husband, Parents, Net worth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.