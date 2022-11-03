Virat Kohli Net Worth: What Is The Present Net Worth: – Virat Kohli is a popular Indian international cricketer and former captain of the Indian national cricket team.

Virat Kohli was born on Saturday, November 5, 1988, in New Delhi, India. The 33-year-old former captain is married to Anushka Sharma, who happens to be an Indian actress and producer who works in Hindi films.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met each other on the sets of a commercial in 2013. The two love birds tied the knot in December 2017 and have been one of the most adored couples in the showbiz industry.

What Is The Present Net Worth Of Virat Kohli?

The celebrity duo, Virat and Anushka are one of the richest Indian celebrity couples in tinsel town. Virat topped Forbes 2019 celebrities 100 list, while Anushka was ranked 21st.

In 2019, Virat’s total net worth was estimated at around Rs 900 crores whiles Anushka earned Rs 28.67 crores that same year. However, their individual net worth for 2022 is unknown.

As of October 2022, the Indian international cricketer and former captain of the Indian national cricket team. Virat Kohli’s net worth was estimated at around $170 million.

Why Is Virat Kohli So Rich – Endorsement deals

Virat Kohli is very rich, he’s the only Indian in the Forbes Most Richest Athletes. Virat Kohli has a brand value that only a few can match. He has a long list of companies that he is advertising.

He is the owner of a fashion brand WROGN and also owns a chain of gyms too. Virat Kohli is the co-owner of FC Goa in the ISL (Indian Super League) and UAE Royals in the IPTL (International Premier Tennis League).

Here is the list of his endorsement companies and the cars that he possesses in his garage:

Sponsorships: Manyavar, Pepsi, Cinthol Deo, Boost, Fastrack, Reebok, Godrej, Head & Shoulders, Nestle, Puma, Audi, MRF, Colgate, and Tissot.

Cars: Bentley, Range Rover, Lamborghini, Audi (Q7, R8 v10, RS5), and Renault Duster.

Does Virat Kohli Own A Private Jet?

Although Virat Kohli has debunked the rumors of owning a private jet. However, when the Indian team toured Australia and New Zealand, Virat traveled along with his wife, Anushka Sharma a private jet.

Several online reports have revealed that Virat Kohli owns a private jet that cost him a sum of $6.1 million.

