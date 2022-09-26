Moment Stormzy Brought Yaw Tog & Kwesi Arthur On Stage At The Global Citizen Festival

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo who is known as Stormzy got the crowd screaming when he brought Ghanaian musicians, Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur on stage during his performance at the recently held Global Citizen Festival held in Accra.It could be recalled that Stormzy featured on Yaw Tog’s ‘SORE REMIX’ together with Kwesi Arthur and as he performed his songs, Stormzy showed that he really has Yaw Tog at heart as he performed the SORE REMIX.

The introduction of Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur got the crowd on their feet and screaming out loud. Watch the moment the SORE REMIX was being performed below;

