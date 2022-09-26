Home ENTERTAINMENT Stormzy Eulogizes Daddy Lumba During Global Citizen Festival Performance
Stormzy Eulogizes Daddy Lumba During Global Citizen Festival Performance

Stormzy Eulogizes Daddy Lumba During Global Citizen Festival Performance

During his performance at the recently held Global Citizen Festival, British rapper Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, widely known as Stormzy eulogized Ghanaian high-life legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu who is known as Daddy Lumba in showbiz.He wore a T-Shirt with Daddy Lumba’s face printed on it during his performance, which received massive applause from social media users.

Check out the shirt he wore below;

Some reactions from social media users are;

@RevErskineGH – Oh thats daddy Lumba on stormzy’s shirt!! 🔥❤️

@SaddickAdams – That’s where Stormzy got a new constituency of lovers inclusive myself. DL

@malikofori – Stormzy wearing Daddy Lumba T-shirt on the Global Citizen stage is goated!!!

@andymaynexo – stormzy repping a daddy lumba merch, hard.

@michaelblakka – Who else saw Daddy Lumba on the T Shirt wore by stormzy. Daddy Lumba to the foukin ewiase #GlobalCitizenFestival

@asaase_yaa – #Stormzy shows love to brodas @KWESIARTHUR_ x @YAWTOG_ on stage.❤

Wearing legendary Daddy Lumba merch

Global Citizen Festival

@Gedio10 – Stormzy Wore a T-shirt with Daddy Lumba’s Image printed in front of It to Perform at the Global Citizen Frstival …

Yeah! Man! Stormzy paid Homage to the LEGEND! 🇬🇧 🇬🇭 ❤️💪🏿

