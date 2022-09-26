How Ghanaians Reacted To Sarkodie’s Epic Performance At The Global Citizen Festival

Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo who is widely known as Sarkodie swept fans off their feet with his performance at the recently held Global Citizen Festival.His performance was nothing short of epic and spectacular as he performed back-to-back hits from his classical records.

After his performance, Ghanaians took to social media to applaud him for his performance. Below are some of the reactions of Ghanaians;

@pearl_batista – Sarkodie is a National treasure

@qwecikanye – SARKODIE !!! LANDLORD FOR A REASON !!

@GidkidAto – Errr Sarkodie be goat I swear #GlobalCitizenFestival

@PatrickDremz – Global Citizens Festival #sarkodie heat 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻🔥🔥🔥

@ThoughtPillow – See how they are singing along. My fuckn word!!! Sarkodie is blessed!!!

@DJNiiwayne – If @sarkodie is not your Favourite Artiste then you’re just on some bullsh*t!! 😅👌🏾💯 #GlobalCitizenFestival

@MaxKofie – You can see the effort, time and money that has gone into his craft. Every time! 👑

@sarkodie #GlobalCitizenFestival

@mrpatriq – Sarkodie has been the greatest for over 10 years and still running. No one comes close.

@solomondewise27 – Make Addo D use Sarkodie as collateral make we go take loan for Russia

@jewelkingspeaks – Sarkodie finish Dey perform nor wey everybody start Dey troop out

But on a more serious note Ghana music be Sarkodie

Forget everybody Herh

His presence alone

Awurade!

