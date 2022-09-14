I Shaved My Permed Hair After ‘Apraku My Daughter’ Claimed Relaxers Were Made With Human Blood – Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel musician and evangelist, Diana Asamoah has disclosed the reason why she had to cut her permed hair years ago.According to the gospel artist, the late man of God Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku well known as Apraku My Daughter claimed that relaxers were made from the blood of human beings.

Recall that Diana Asamoah made a U-turn recently when asked about her fashion sense. She has disclosed in a new interview that out of fear, she cut her permed hair when Apraku my daughter made an unbelievable revelation from God.

“Recently, some people accused me of driving them to divorce their partners. I came out during the days of Apreku My Daughter. I cut all my hair because of Apreku My Daughter.

“We had a program with him (Apreku) at Bosom school with the likes of Reverend Ato Hagan. That was the time he claimed dwarfs had been dragging him into the forest”.

"He claimed that hair relaxers were made from human blood. He added that makeup powder was made from human bones. He made a lot of allegations and immediately after I got home, I went to my hairdresser to cut my hair because the pastor said relaxers were made from blood. Recently I heard someone claim that sunglasses are from marine spirits," she disclosed in the Twi language in an interview on Zionfelix TV.

