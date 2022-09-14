Uche Maduagwu Criticizes Davido Over The Number Of Police He Went With To Campaign For His Uncle

Nollywood troublemaker Uche Maduagwu has criticized Davido over the number of police officers he went to Ogun with to campaign for his uncle ahead of the election.Davido who has supported his uncle since day one went to Ogun state today to campaign for him as the citizens prepare to choose their leader or someone who will represent them in the next 4 years and Uche Maduagwu has criticized him over that.

Looking at the number of police officers Davido went to Ogun State with, Uche Maduagwu asked whether that is what they have reduced the Nigerian police into as he asks Davido to be obedient and stop packing the police as mosquitoes.

He then added that he wonders what they will do if his uncle finally wins the election because looking at how he has reduced these officers to nothing by packing them as mosquitoes, it won’t be surprising if he does worse when his uncle wins the election.

