A Step Into Forever

Nigerian singer Davido and his fiancee Chioma are giving us a chill with this lovely photo of them that appears like they are walking into forever to be one family till death do them part.

Davido and Chioma came together to celebrate their son Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday and one photo from the numerous photos they took swept us away with how Davido was holding Chioma’s hands as they walk down the stairs as if they are walking into forever.

Most people would love to see Davido and Chioma walk down the aisle and looking at this picture just makes some of us imagine how beautiful and good they will look when they finally or eventually end up together and walk down the aisle.

Meanwhile, the award-winning musician introduced Chioma as his wife when he met the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwui, and his wives, Queen Mariam and Queen Tobi Philips, at an event.

