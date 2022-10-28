Is Michelle Donelan Married To Tom Turner? – Michelle Donelan, a politician from the United Kingdom, has served as secretary of state for digital, culture, media, and sport.

Prior to this, she served as Minister of State for Higher and Further Education from 2020 to 2022 and as Secretary of State for Education for two days in July 2022 during the UK government crisis.

She’s rumored to be dating Tom Turner, and in this article, we’ll look at who Tom Turner is in real life.

About Michelle Donelan

After deciding to become a politician at the age of six, Michelle Donelan, who was raised in Whitley, Cheshire, spoke in 1999 at the Conservative Party Conference at the age of 15.

Before earning her degree from the University of York, she completed her high school education at The County High School in Leftwich.

While an undergraduate, she participated in York Student Television. Donelan held marketing positions before the 2015 presidential election, including ones at Marie Claire magazine and World Wrestling Entertainment.

In the safe Labour district of Wentworth and Dearne in South Yorkshire, where she later ran for office, she received 7,396 votes to John Healey’s 21,316.

She was selected in Chippenham, where she later joined Wiltshire Carers’ steering committee and was named trustee of the community’s Help Victims of Domestic Violence charity. She defeated Duncan Hames, a current member of the Liberal Democrats, with 26,354 votes to 16,278.

In July 2015, Donelan was selected (by her fellow lawmakers) to be a member of the Education Select Committee. She joined the Sub-Committee on Education, Skills, and the Economy in November of the same year.

Donelan was promoted to the position of Secretary of State for Education on July 5, 2022, the same day that her predecessor Nadhim Zahawi was named Chancellor of the Exchequer as a result of a wave of resignations from the second Johnson administration.

When she announced her resignation 36 hours after being appointed, she stunned everyone.

Due to the fact that her tenure was shorter than Earl Temple’s four-day term as foreign secretary in 1783, she currently holds the record for the cabinet member with the shortest tenure in British history.

She wrote a letter to the British Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, announcing her resignation. Announcing her resignation, she said;

“I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you, it seems that the only way that this is only possible is for those of us who remain in the cabinet to force your hand.

While I remain very worried about the prospect of no ministers in the department as we approach results day – the impact on students is real – as you know yesterday I pleaded with you to do the right thing and resign for the sake of our country and our party, both are more important than any one person.”

The names of Michelle Donelan’s parents are among the things she has managed to keep secret. There is currently no information available regarding Michelle Donelan’s parents.

Who is Tom Turner

In 2021, Tom Turner and Michelle Donelan were purported to be dating. Tom Turner oversees the commercial department at Stronghold Global, which provides goods and services to governmental bodies like the Department of Health and Social Care.

Well, our little research proved that Tom has great skills in International Sales, Direct Sales, Sales Management, Sales Presentations, Customer Relations, Workplace Safety, Safety Footwear, Export, Slip & Fall as well as Sales Operations

Tom Turner reportedly had his education at the prestigious Wiltshire College & University Centre and currently, he lives in Swindon, United Kingdom.

