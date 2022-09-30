Fern Britton’s friendship with pal spotted kissing ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton’s ex husband Phil Vickery has been seen kissing one of her close friends, two years after the couple called time on their marriage.

The former couple ended their marriage in 2020 after 20 years together, though have spoken of the “great friendship” that they continue to share away from their past romance.

During their two-decade long relationship, 65 year old Fern and Phil, 61, regularly appeared on ITV’s This Morning together and welcomed daughter Winnie in August 2001.

And now, in pictures obtained by The Sun, it appears that Phil has moved on after he was snapped kissing Fern’s close pal, Lorraine Stanton.

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery called time on their relationship in 2020

In photos taken of the pair during an outing to London, the duo could be seen in a street in the capital surrounded by duffel bags and a suitcase as they shared a kiss.

Prior to the pictures being taken, it appears as though Fern and Lorraine, 58, were close pals and often shared photographs together on social media from various events and holidays.

The last photo of the friends on social media dates back to September 2019 when the pals enjoyed a bike ride at Lake Windermere, with TV presenter Fern sharing some wholesome snaps of the trip on Twitter.

Fern often shared pictures alongside Lorraine on social media

Elsewhere, the keen cyclists also joined a group holiday to Madagascar in 2017 where they completed another bike ride, this time for the charity the Genesis Research Trust.

Other pictures online also show Fern and Lorraine sharing a hug while wearing matching dressing gowns during a Christmas outing, with another of them beaming for the camera while at a restaurant together.

Lorraine, whose Twitter account is now private, also often used social media to interact with the former couple and was pictured with chef Phil back in March 2020 while attending the Cumbria Life Magazine Food & Drink Awards.

The pair could be seen enjoying some Christmas shopping together while at a festive market

According to her Twitter bio, Lorraine seemingly worked in the food industry and has a passion for hospitality, saying that: “Hospitality through & through [smile emoji] To give & share a smile it’s so worthwhile.”

Since the images emerged, mum-of-two Lorraine has spoken out and has explained that her own marriage is over.

“It’s a difficult time for me and the family,” she told MailOnline. “I don’t actually live in the marital home anymore and it’s got nothing to do with the latest incident over the pictures.”

The pair often cycled as part of a team and raised money for charity

She added: “We are going through a grieving period as a family, and I’ve also just lost my step father. My children are feeling very vulnerable, and they are very upset about the whole situation.”

Meanwhile, Fern has broken her silence and took to Twitter to deny that Phil and Lorraine were doing anything untoward in the images. She tweeted: “Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns […] It is not true.”

Phil has yet to speak out on the images.

