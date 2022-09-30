Louise Redknapp unveils stunning transformation at Surrey family home

Louise Redknapp has given fans a glimpse of her stunning family home after giving the downstairs area and garden a dramatic makeover.

Louise, 47, whose eldest son Charley recently left her crying “10 times a day” after moving to America, appears to have kept her mind off of the emotional matter by overhauling her sprawling Surrey home.

After moving into the property with Charley and her youngest son Beau, 13, following her split with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2018, the former Eternal singer has been determined to make the house a home.

And now, Louise has given fans a peek of the most recent renovation works by sprucing up not one, not two, but three sitting areas in the property in a bit to add “more colour and texture”.

Louise Redknapp has given her fans an exciting house update

The makeover has given the area a distinctly modern feel

Taking to Instagram to show off the work, Louise kickstarted the tour by showing off one living area which had a very modern feel thanks to its black statement wall and white accents fireplace.

Elsewhere, the room also featured a series of edgy additions to go with the black and white vibe, including a skeleton print, a white jagged lamp and an embossed sideboard.

But to give the elegant space a cosier feel, the former Strictly Come Dancing star created some warmth by adding a grey shaggy rug and adding plenty of grey cushions and throws to her lavish cream sofa.

The room features a bold graphic pink to offset the black and white walls

There’s plenty of coffee table books and trinkets to spruce up the space

Meanwhile, a quieter area of the room featured two cream sitting chairs as well as a giant graphic pink print that read “Love saves the day”. An Ibiza coffee table book was positioned next to the seats.

Another living space, which could be accessed through a set of internal matte black glass doors, was also given the Louise treatment and had a similar modern theme throughout thanks to its dark walls.

Inside, the smaller sitting area boasted a set of matching mustard sofas as well as a large black and white cityscape print.

Another room can be asked through a series of internal glass doors

The room featured some mustard sofas which contrasted against the dark walls

Similarly, a final lounge area was given a quick and easy makeover, with Louise sprucing up the space by hanging a large round mirror on the wall and a dove grey sofa to the centre of the room.

Rounding off the house makeover, Louise, who recently debuted a new look, gave her outdoor sitting area a facelift, making it the perfect place to host friends and families for dinner parties and barbecues.

Nestled in a courtyard space within the property, the area featured black and white tiled flooring and boasted several seating areas, including two rattan armchairs and a large outdoor dining table.

A smaller living area was revamped with a large round mirror and grey sofa

The outside space underwent a dramatic transformation, too

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Louise revealed that she was on a mission to make use of the furniture she already had and wanted to showcase the property’s unique features.

“I’ve had a few messages recently asking about wall colours and some of the features I have in the house,” she wrote.

“I wanted to add a bit more colour and texture to my home so the lovely team at @gingerandgreenn21 recently came down and helped inject a bit of a change to the interior and exterior of the house with some great wall colours and helping utilise the furniture I already had.”

