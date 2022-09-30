Millie Mackintosh swaps her natural hair colour for an ‘Elle MacPherson’ blonde balayage

Have you changed your hair colour recently? Most of us will answer yes, but Millie Mackintosh is in the small group of people who have mostly stayed loyal to their natural hair colour. That is, until now.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 33, has just switched up her look with the help of some salon balayage work – and the results are gorgeous. Millie, who gave birth to her second daughter late last year, documented the trip to the hair salon on Instagram in the form of a Reel.

“Colour update! Until recently my hair colour has been au natural, but I decided it was time for a little change,” she explains in the caption.

Millie’s natural hair colour, left, and her new balayage, right

(Image: Instagram / Millie Mackintosh)

“I added a honey blonde balayage to subtly lighten, we did a little face framing around the front with warmer tones and I took a couple of inches off the length.My hair is feeling so great, really thick and healthy. I’ve got a really exciting trip coming up with Kerastase so it was the perfect time for a little autumn hair glow-up!”

Millie’s finished colour is perfect for the new season, with the bulk of her hair staying a mid-toned honey blonde while her ends and face-framing sections have been lightened to a creamy blonde. The colour is giving Victoria’s Secret model – low maintenance and beachy.

“Elle Macpherson vibes,” one fan comments under the Reel, while another says: “You have the most gorgeous hair!”

A third seems inspired for their own upcoming colour appointment, saying: “This is what I want my hair like next week, a tone down for winter.”

Millie shows followers the transformation in an Instagram Reel

(Image: Instagram / Millie Mackintosh)

Balayage rarely goes off trend due to the versatility of the colour, but the look is set to be especially big for A/W. Emma Vickery, Percy & Reed salon art director, explains: “As we enter the new season, many of my clients that have light balayages are asking to tone the brightness down a little. We can do this easily with a gloss, which boosts shine as well as making the contrast between light ends and root/mid-length shade.”

We’re going to be using Millie’s shade as our reference for our next salon trip!

