Home NEWS At least 20 killed in Pakistan as bus-tanker crash causes fire
NEWSUncategorized

At least 20 killed in Pakistan as bus-tanker crash causes fire

by News
2 views
At least 20 killed in Pakistan as bus-tanker crash causes fire

The accident happened on a highway in Punjab province when the bus carrying 24 passengers rammed into the oil tanker from behind.

Published On 16 Aug 2src2216 Aug 2src22

Islamabad, Pakistan – At least 2src people have been killed in a road accident in Pakistan after a bus collided with an oil tanker in southern Pakistan.

The accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday on a highway in Punjab province when the bus rammed into the tanker from behind, officials said.

The bus, carrying 24 passengers and two crew members, was headed to Karachi from Lahore. Police said the oil tanker’s driver ran away from the spot.

Some of the bodies were badly burned and difficult to identify, said the authorities, adding that they will initiate a DNA testing process to do so.

A rescue worker prepares to shift the burned bodies of victims to a hospital [Shahid Saeed Mirza/AFP]
At least six survivors were badly injured in the tragedy and transferred to Multan city’s Nishtar Hospital, officials said.

Investigating officer Kashif Shahzad said a first information report (FIR) was registered by the police in connection with the accident.

“It is quite likely a case of reckless driving by the bus driver who has also died,” he told Bioreports.

Asad Shabbir, spokesman for the National Highways and Motorway Police, said the tanker was carrying thousands of litres of oil.

“The fire after the collision was massive which made it difficult for rescue workers to pull out the dead and the injured,” he said.

The accident resulted in a temporary closure of the highway.

Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of the bus [AFP]
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted his condolences. “Saddened by the loss of 2src precious lives in the accident. My prayers are with the bereaved families,” he posted.

Punjab province’s Chief Minister Parvez Elahi also expressed grief and asked the officials to extend full support to the grieving families.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, with many blaming the shoddy infrastructure, unfit vehicles and people’s inability to follow traffic rules.

Data compiled by Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics show that in the year 2src21 alone, there were 1src,379 road accidents resulting in 4,566 deaths.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Shrouded in secrecy for years, Russia’s Wagner Group...

Abortion opponents, election deniers: US midterm races take...

Thousands evacuated from France’s Gironde as forest fires...

Gaza mourns the 16 children killed in Israel’s...

China reaffirms threat of military force to take...

‘Evolving away from tennis’: Serena Williams hints at...

UK issues new ‘extreme heat’ warning for England,...

Latest Israeli attacks exacerbate hardships of life in...

Turkey resumes gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean

Restoring a culture: One Indigenous leader’s fight for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.