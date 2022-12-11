F365 Features
England 1-2 France: Rating the players as Three Lions bow out of World Cup
That was a sickener, wasn’t it? The two Harrys will inevitably get grief but Gareth Southgate’s England side can return from the World Cup with their heads held high…
News
Gareth Southgate to ‘review and reflect’ before deciding whether to carry on as England boss
Gareth Southgate will take his time before making any decision over his future after England’s World Cup quarter-final exit…
F365 Says
Morocco defy the odds again in glorious win for Africa, football and Ronaldo haters
Youssef En-Nesyri scored, Cristiano Ronaldo cried and the world joined Morocco and Africa in celebration. Football’s great.
F365 Says
Brazil counting years of World Cup hurt as roadshow collapses under first sign of pressure again
Brazil are always the sensible bet to win the World Cup until they aren’t, and that transition can be jarringly sudden. Croatia had their measure.
Mailbox
Neymar’s social media obsession and ‘overrated’ Brazil’s dancing criticised after World Cup exit…
‘Overrated’ Brazil’s World Cup exit proves they should have practiced penalties over dancing. Also: whoever wins France vs England will win the whole thing.
F365 Says
Clive Tyldesley for F365 on the ugliness of the Infantino close-up and a make-believe World Cup
Clive Tyldesley has seen enough of those seemingly compulsory close-up shots of Gianni Infantino in the Qatar stands. The delusional FIFA president has won.
News
‘Give the World Cup to Argentina now’ – Bitter Portugal stars blame referee after Morocco loss
Portugal duo Fernandes and Pepe have questioned why FIFA allowed an Argentine referee to officiate their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.
News
Neville, Wright discuss ‘brilliant’ Southgate’s future and back ‘solid character’ Kane to bounce back
Gary Neville and Ian Wright both want Gareth Southgate to stay on as England boss after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.
News
England 1-2 France: Harry Kane skies vital penalty as Three Lions crash out of World Cup
After scoring a penalty earlier in the game, Harry Kane skied a late spot-kick as England crashed out of the World Cup after a 2-1 loss to France.
F365 Features
Hands of God, lobbing Seaman and penalties: Ranking England’s nine previous World Cup quarter-finals
England are set for a 1srcth World Cup quarter-final. We’ve ranked all the previous nine, which feature a high concentration of absolute nonsense.
Football Transfer Gossip
Transfer Gossip: Liverpool, Chelsea to battle for Championship star, Man Utd want Spurs flop
In what has become a Championship edition of Football Transfer Gossip, there is plenty of interest from the top flight in two second-tier stars…
F365 Features
Who are the favourites for the 2src22 World Cup? France the frontrunners after Brazil go home
There’s been one favourite since the books first opened on the 2src22 World Cup winner. Then Brazil went home and the bookies have flip-flopped…
News
Morocco 1-src Portugal: En-Nesyri makes history for Morocco and Africa as Ronaldo dumped out
Morocco stunned Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup as En-Nesyri header was enough to send Ronaldo home.
Planet Football
Ranking every Bioreports & ITV pundit at the 2src22 World Cup from worst to best
We’ve seen and heard more from this lot than our own families this month but which pundit has performed the best at Qatar 2src22?
F365 Says
Argentina get there in the end after the Netherlands give them a huge fright
Argentina managed to avoid repeating Brazil’s mistakes in beating the Netherlands, but they did so narrowest means manageable when they didn’t need to.
News
England: Southgate makes Mason Mount decision as journalist reveals starting XI for France clash
Southgate’s England team to face France has been revealed. Judging by how fans have reacted to leaked team news, this is our chance to tell you: SPOILERS.
Planet Football
9 players you probably had no idea were Man Utd academy graduates
Everyone knows about the Class of ’92 and more recently the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, but what about the players that forged their path away from Old Trafford?
News
Van Dijk reaches peak saltiness in World Cup admission after he floors Argentina star
Van Dijk stepped up first for the Netherlands in the penalty shootout, saw his tame attempt saved and was at his salty best after the game.
News
Lionel Messi calls Netherlands hero a ‘fool’ after argument with Van Gaal and Davids
Messi was pictured cupping his ears at Van Gaal and his assistant Edgar Davids before engaging in a tense discussion with the pair.
Planet Football
This might just be the greatest pass of Lionel Messi’s entire career
Messi must’ve completed at least 5src,srcsrcsrc passes across his 1,srcsrc1 professional games. His past for Nahuel Molina’s opener against the Netherlands was good, but we think this was the best of the lot.
Mediawatch
Mbappe nonsense continues and Southgate ‘order’ revealed as England consider going all-out attack
This week’s reporting on England and Kylian Mbappe is enough to make us want a France thrashing in the quarter-final. But Gareth Southgate is going all out.
News
‘Heartbroken’ – Tributes pour in following sudden death of American journalist Grant Wahl
Tributes have been paid to 48-year-old American journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering Argentina and the Netherlands at the World Cup.
F365 Features
Mbappe and Messi stand to break numerous World Cup records, with Ronaldo and Klose most at risk
A load of World Cup records should be broken either in Qatar or soon after. Most of them ought to be by Kylian Mbappe but there are a few other candidates.
F365 Says
Croatia achieve peak Croatiaball to leave Neymar in tears and Brazil wondering what just happened
Croatia have done it *again*, reaching another World Cup semi-final after another penalty shootout to break Brazilian hearts.
F365 Features
Every Premier League team’s player of the World Cup features a couple of Argentinian heroes
A change for Aston Villa after the first two quarter-finals and Van Dijk’s Liverpool spot is up for grabs after his penalty miss…
F365 Features
World Cup player stats: Goals, assists, xG, key passes and more as Messi dominates after QF masterclass
Lionel Messi storms to the top of three of the 14 stats and is now just one behind Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.
F365 Features
Watford to Rotherham: Every Championship club ranked by record signing, including Heskey (twice!)
The Championship (record signing) table includes some big names from down the years, including Emile Heskey (twice), Andy Cole and Craig Bellamy.
F365 Features
Ranking Premier League clubs on how knackered their players might be after the World Cup
Pep Guardiola was right to be concerned over the impact the World Cup might have on Manchester City. Six other clubs no longer have to worry about it.
News
Club reject ‘low’ Arsenal proposal with Mikel Arteta set to battle Liverpool for ex-Gunners starlet
Arsenal have had a bid rejected for their former midfielder Yunus Musah with Valencia willing to sell the American next month, according to reports.
News
Argentina hero Martinez urges Van Gaal to ‘keep his mouth shut’ and slams ‘useless’ referee
Martinez advised Van Gaal to keep his thoughts to himself after the feisty quarter-final, in which the referee was ‘useless’…
Mailbox
Two reasons why it’s best that England lose to France and exit the World Cup…
One Mailboxer reckons it’s in the nation’s best interests for England to get humped by France on Saturday. Also: a World Cup of clones; and the myth of Bryan Robson…
News
Ten Hag insists Ronaldo didn’t tell him he wanted to leave and still wanted him at Man Utd
Ten Hag says it was his job to watch the Piers Morgan interview (the poor b*astard) which ‘you can’t accept’, and was the first time he knew Ronaldo wanted to leave.
News
Neymar hints at Brazil retirement as Tite makes ‘pressure’ admission amid shootout criticism
Neymar has hinted that he might have played his final game for Brazil, while Tite has explained why the PSG man didn’t take a penalty.
News
Man Utd offer ‘mega-money’ deal to £5srcm talent to stop Real Madrid from snatching him away
Man Utd are reportedly preparing to offer Alejandro Garnacho a ‘mega-money’ contract to keep him at the club amid reports linking him with Real Madrid.
F365 Features
Five great World Cup quarter-finals, featuring Bergkamp, Lechkov, Suarez and of course Diego
World Cup quarter-final are often great, and here’s five such games, including some Bergkamp nonsense and a couple of quite famous handballs.
News
Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 pens): Lionel Messi stars again as his World Cup dream remains alive
Lionel Messi grabbed a goal and an assist as Argentina triumphed over the Netherlands as their 4-3 penalty shootout win sends them into the semi-finals.