Amy Hart shows ‘amazing’ Christmas decorations as she transforms home

People are used to rocking around the Christmas tree during the festive season, but Amy Hart was dancing by her front door as she showed off her incredible decorations.

The reality star partnered up with brand Flora Jasmine Event Hire, who designed the incredible floral display for the influencer’s home.

With it’s mixture of mistletoe, ferns and pine branches, the front door was suitably dressed for the holiday season.

The design also featured a beautiful mix of golden bells, royal blue baubles and silver fabric which were woven in amongst the foliage.

Amy was clearly elated with the décor, beaming for the camera in the short video that she later uploaded to Instagram.

Love Islander Amy Hart looked over joyed with her decorations

(Image: Instagram/Amy Hart)

Wrapping up against the cold weather, the former Love Island contestant wore classic black leggings and a grey sparkly Christmas jumper which complemented her light blonde hair.

The influencer looked a world away from her time on the villa, as she showed off her blossoming bump in the cosy outfit.

She is currently expecting her first child with Sam Rason and made the announcement earlier this year in August.

The little one isn’t due until early March but dad-to-be Sam was on hand during the clip, giving Amy a sweet peck on the lips as they kissed under the mistletoe.

Amy and tech entrepreneur boyfriend Sam shared a romantic kiss under the mistletoe

(Image: Instagram/Amy Hart)

Commenting on the romantic moment, Amy put a heart in emoji in the caption and wrote: “Christmas Jumper Day! Our amazing door was done by @florajasmineeventhire and it’s real tree and real mistletoe #christmas #christmasdecor #mistletoe #christmastree”.

Having made the beautiful design for the star, Flora Jasmine Event Hire commented on the post writing: “This made me all teary…Such a beautiful couple…Thankyou so much xxx”.

Fans were also delighted with the post, with one Instagram user saying: “this vid is everything x so happy for you”.

Amy even appears to be gaining an overseas following, with one of 1.1 millions wishing her a Merry Christmas in French.

It’s unsurprising given that Amy has been on several glamourous holidays this year, including to New York.

Amy Hart and her boyfriend Sam recently went on a romantic babymoon to New York

(Image: Instagram / Amy Hart)

Posing by the iconic Christmas tree at the Rockerfeller Centre, Amy looked elated as she enjoyed a surprise “babymoon”.

They also took in the sights with a visit to the top of the Empire State Building, with it’s panoramic views over Central Park and the rest of the city.

Dubbing the trip “magical”, Amy told fans:

“Such a magical trip. I was so so surprised to be going to #nyc. Massively tricked until the gate. Now we prepare to become a 3… So excited to be doing this with you.”

READ NEXT:

To read the very best of today’s OK! content from breaking news to Royals and TV – CLICK HERE

Jennifer Lawrence says she was pressured to lose weight by The Hunger Games producers

MAFS UK Christmas special first look sees surprise arrival cause arguments in seconds

Amy Hart’s mum shows off nursery for grandchild as star admits she hasn’t decorated yet

For all your daily celebrity news and gossip, sign up to OK!’s newsletter – CLICK HERE Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–