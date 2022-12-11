Gareth Southgate to ‘review and reflect’ before deciding whether to carry on as England boss

Gareth Southgate will take his time before making any decision over his future after England’s World Cup quarter-final exit.

Harry Kane scored one penalty but missed another as Southgate’s side were beaten 2-1 by reigning champions France in Qatar.

England boss Southgate’s contract runs until after Euro 2src24 but he was was non-committal when asked about his plans going forward.

“I think after every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected,” he told ITV.

“It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decisions.”

England fought back from Aurelien Tchouameni’s early strike to deservedly level through Kane’s first spot-kick, which saw him equal Wayne Rooney’s national team record of 53 goals.

Olivier Giroud headed France back in front before Kane was handed another chance to equalise, only to blast his penalty high over Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris’ crossbar.

Southgate was proud of his side’s performance and felt they were good enough to have gone all the way in the tournament.

“I think the performance did (deserve more), but in the end goals are decisive,” he said,

“I don’t think they could have given any more. They have played really well against a top team.

“I think we were here to win the tournament and we had belief we could.

“I think we showed in our performance against the reigning champions we have a team good enough to have done that.”

Gary Neville, in his punditry role for ITV, spoke of his hope that Southgate stays on.

He said: “I would love Gareth to stay on for another two years and I would love him to stay on beyond that, whether it’s as the coach or in another role the FA design.

“In the last 1src years we’ve won youth tournaments, we’ve won a women’s tournament, we’ve got to a men’s final, we’re playing really well and have got good technical players.

“England is in a pretty good place. We have gone out of tournaments in the past 25 years in disgrace but we’ve got a great future and he is a big part of that.”

Neville continued: “I’m absolutely gutted for Harry Kane and gutted for the lads.

“They played really well in the second half. It was a 5src-5src game and we’ve just come out the wrong side.

“You wouldn’t want anyone else to take that penalty. It would have made him England’s greatest-ever goalscorer.

“The heartbreak. They’ve worked so hard through all the qualifying games and have now got to wait four years to do it again.”

