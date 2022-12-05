10 Royal Christmas decorations 2022: From the Queen’s Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

Last modified on

The best royal Christmas decorations for 2022. From the Queen’s Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace and London tourism decorations, get your home ready for Christmas.

No one does Christmas quite like the royals! Back in 2020, the late Queen and Prince Philip installed a total of six Christmas trees at Windsor Castle, including a mammoth 20ft model in St George’s Hall of the property.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously installed huge Christmas trees outside Kensington Palace, and King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort are also known to create festive masterpieces inside Clarence House.

Considering their love of the festive season, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas decorations that the royal family would absolutely love. From London tourism decorations to Buckingham Palace ornaments and the Queen’s Corgi baubles, Fortnum & Mason, John Lewis, Harrods and more are selling the most fabulous festive decorations right now – and we reckon they’d get the royal seal of approval.

Queen Elizabeth II Christmas Memorial Bauble, £10.95, Etsy

SHOP NOW A heartwarming tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, this thoughtful bauble features an illustration of Her Majesty’s iconic tea party with Paddington Bear.

Gin Bottle Tree Decoration, £25, Harrods

SHOP NOW Adding a playful touch to your tree, this gin bottle decoration is adorned with the classic image of a Royal Beefeater – aka a Yeoman Warder or Yeoman of the Guard in the Tower of London.

Bombki Little Buckingham Palace Decoration, £30, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW Bring Buckingham Palace home to you with this ornate decoration from Fortnum & Mason.

Corgi Decoration, £12.95, Royal Collection Shop

SHOP NOW How cute is this Corgi ornament?! A royally good addition to your Christmas decor, it’s been delicately embroidered and embellished with red and gold threads.

Royal Carriage Tree Decoration, £20, Harrods

SHOP NOW Fashioned into a miniature rendition of a grand royal carriage, Harrods’s Christmas ornament has been hand-finished with glistening gold-tone and mother-of-pearl accents – simply stunning.

Bombki Little London Christmas Decorations, £105, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW Mouth-blown and hand-decorated, this set of five ornaments depicts London’s most iconic buildings and features, including Big Ben and the classic red Routemaster Bus.

Floral Crown Queen Memorial Glass Bauble, £7.65, Etsy

SHOP NOW A timeless keepsake, this bestselling bauble has received glowing five-star reviews. One reads: “Absolutely stunning, a great keepsake in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Tourism Union Jack Bauble, £5, John Lewis

SHOP NOW This sequin Union Jack bauble will shimmer and sparkle on your Christmas tree.

Tinker Tailor Tourism Solider Tree Decoration, £12, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Is there anything more iconic than the Royal Guard’s red uniform? This stunning ornament has been made by a select group of artisan crafters in India. Each stitch has been sewn traditionally by hand using a combination of cotton and metal threads, beads and faux pearls.

Mini Hamper Christmas Decoration, £21.95, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW The royals are known to be huge fans of Fortnum & Mason – and what better way to pretend live in the palace this Christmas than with this iconic mini hamper tree decoration? Not only is Her Majesty said to have shopped at the upmarket store, but Princess Anne and King Charles are fans – not to mention Meghan Markle. The super cute hamper is the perfect size for hiding a tiny present in!

