12 unmissable things to do in London in December: Festive markets, Christmas exhibitions, restaurants, more

Things to do in London December 2022: From the best new restaurant openings to must-have spa treatments, festive cocktails, exhibitions and more, HELLO! have compiled a guide of the best things to do in the capital this month

London has officially turned into a festive wonderland this December. As Christmas lights illuminate the streets, ice rinks pop up around the city and the best restaurants and bars delight with their winter-warming menus, we’ve never been more excited to embrace the winter chill.

There’s no place like London at Christmas time, from atmospheric outdoor markets filled with alpine chalets to Santa’s grottos and festive walks under the city’s glittering lights. Our HELLO! writers have put together the ultimate guide of things to do in the city in December – so get ready to fill your social calendar.

Scroll on to discover the very best things to do in the city this December…

Best festive things to do in London in December Take to the ice at Glide

Battersea Power Station has unveiled its whimsical festive ice rink, illuminated by the stunning Battersea chimneys and a Jo Malone London 30ft Christmas tree. And for after your skating session? You can now book private igloos located next to the rink. With capacity for up to eight people for only £15 per person, each booking includes a welcome drink (wine, beer or soft drink) and private igloo hire for 90 minutes. These twinkling and cosy igloos offer an exclusive, warm, seated space that is perfect for a festive treat for friends and family or corporate Christmas events.

Bookings are available for all sessions throughout the day and evening and can be booked via the official ticket website. Visit, www.glidebatterseapowerstation.co.uk

Stop by St Pancras’ twinkling Christmas tree

St Pancras International has unveiled its much-loved Christmas Tree, in partnership with The Prince’s Trust. The finished design this year takes inspiration from the London skyline of which the station has been part of since its opening in 1868. As a Grade 1 listed building, it is the architecture, features, lines and shapes of places like St. Pancras which make London one of the most recognisable cities in the world. The attention to detail throughout is as breathtaking as the overall structure itself, which stands tall at an impressive 33ft so that the crowning details of the tree can be taken in by those on The Grand Terrace. In a nod to Twelve Days of Christmas, look out for Maids a-milking, French hens and plenty of Lords a-leaping!

Visit, stpancras.com

Get into the festive spirit at Christmas by the river

Christmas has officially arrived in London Bridge City! Christmas by the River is one of the capital’s best places to soak up the festive spirit and indulge in the magic this season. From 16 November, this is the perfect place to wrap up warm and stroll with your loved ones, this free festive market features everything from indulgent crepes doused in Nutella, to hearty bratwurst and festive treats, all washed down with a comforting cup of mulled wine. Delight in a mix of homeware gifts selling London souvenirs, market stalls offering handmade Christmas decorations, outdoor festive film screenings – and much more.

And for the ultimate post-work festive pick-me-up, The Riverside Lodge bar will also have alpine-themed lodges which are fully heated and can be pre-booked in advance to entertain you and your friends. Kick back and watch Christmas-themed films or dance the night away to live DJs throughout the week.

Don your skates at Skate at Somerset House

Perhaps the most famous outdoor ice rink in London, Skate at Somerset House opened its doors to visitors earlier this month. With panoramic views of the beautiful, neoclassical courtyard and the glorious 40 ft Christmas tree, this magnificent skating experience will put you in the festive mood in no time. You can guarantee pumping tunes at every session, but for extra special music, book the Skate Lates with UNIQLO.

Those who aren’t tempted by the ice can sip on champagne and cocktails at the Skate Lounge by Moët & Chandon, or tuck into gourmet food at Jimmy Garcia’s pop-up Alpine restaurant, Chalet Barragiste. Warm up with a hot chocolate at Hotel Chocolat’s pop-up truck, browse their gifting selection in the West Wing or take part in the children’s and adults’ chocolate workshops.

To book ice skating tickets, visit somersethouse.org.uk

Best alternative things to do in London David Attenborough fans will love this exhibition in Earl’s Court

If you love watching Planet Earth, you need to visit the Bioreports Earth Experience – a ground-breaking new attraction offering visitors the chance to experience the extraordinary diversity of our seven unique continents, on the most epic scale featuring bespoke narration from David Attenborough.

This new exhibition will showcase footage and music from the Bioreports Studios Natural History Unit television series Seven Worlds, One Planet, projected on multiple multi-angle screens using the very latest digital screen technology. This new London attraction which spans 1608m2 offers a truly transformative experience that will allow audiences of every age to feel like they’ve stepped into the natural world, losing themselves in boundless wonder as they travel to far-flung places. And the best bit? No passport required!

To book, visit www.bbcearthexperience.com

Best luxury things to do in London Enjoy manicures and martinis

Iris Avenue in central London takes the term nail bar literally, offering incredible cocktails alongside your manicure. We opted for a Taste of the Clouds, which is a lilac-hued medley of prosecco, lavender and violet liqueur, topped with a cloud of candy floss. While we sipped our cocktail, our nail tech got to work creating a work of art on our nails – whatever you dream, they can do. We opted for a red glitter-tipped french manicure, perfect for the festive season.

Get Christmas party ready at Cloud Twelve, Notting Hill We’re all about getting that A-lister glow here at HELLO!, and luckily, just in time for the Christmas party season, Cloud Twelve in Notting Hill has launched the ultimate festive beauty package that’s sure to leave you feeling thoroughly spoiled. As part of their pre-Christmas pamper package, experience a 90-minute Softmesology session, which reduces the appearance of wrinkles and improves cell renewal, collagen production and overall firmness of the skin – without the use of needles. Enjoy a 60-minute soothing Aromatherapy Massage followed by a complimentary Comfort Zone advent calendar including a range of skincare treats, worth £85. Available until 24 December only.

To book, visit www.cloudtwelve.co.uk/event/pre-christmas-pamper-package

Best restaurants and bars to visit in London Experience a taste of Argentina December in London

London is about as far away from Argentina as you can get, but for a hit of South American flavour during the coldest month, visit Casa Malevo. The rustic restaurant is in London’s Connaught Village (which is a heaven of festive frivolity right now, with the best alternative Christmas tree we’ve seen in 2022), and is one of the cosiest, most romantic spots we’ve been to in the capital.

With opulent décor, and amazing Argentinian food, this is the perfect spot for dinner after a day of Christmas shopping. The traditional empanadas are a must; we tried the black pudding one and it was incredible, plus the burger was melt-in-the-mouth delicious. Whether you’re looking for an intimate date spot, or somewhere to celebrate with your friends this Christmas, Casa Malevo is a must.

To book, visit casamalevo.com

Tuck into pizza in Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf might not be the first place you think of when it comes to festive vibes, but the finance hub has pulled out all the stops this year, with vibrant trees and charming lights evoking all the festive feels. After you’ve checked out the colourful installations, head over to Zia Lucia’s latest restaurant. It’s their eighth opening (following branches in Hammersmith, Islington and Wandsworth), and offers mouth-watering pizzas, delicious cocktails and a fun, buzzy atmosphere.

Our favourite thing about Zia Lucia? They go heavy on the toppings, meaning every mouthful of the sourdough pizzas is bursting with flavour. The cocktails should be mentioned too – we had a Hugo (or three), with all the classic offerings that a cocktail aficionado could wish for.

To book, vist zialucia.com

Japanese fine dining in unique chic surroundings

A luxurious, fine-dining experience of Japanese fusion cuisine and exciting cocktails, there is no better home than the heart of the melting pot that is Notting Hill, perfectly representing the rich cultural diversity that Rika Moon aims to encapsulate. Set against the backdrop of chic design and decadent interiors, the Omakase menu, designed for sharing, includes delicious dishes such as Rock Shrimp Tempura with kimchee garlic sauce and Chilean Seabass with garlic, ginger dashi and sea vegetables, as well as a delicious Sashimi platter with fresh wasabi.

Mirroring the eclectic food menu, Rika Moon offers a unique selection of cocktails including the Peach Highball with toki, akashi tai, umeboshi vinegar and peach soda – yum!

To book, visit rikamoon.com

Pre-theatre dining and flamboyantly festive drinks at NoMad London

NoMad Restaurant has just launched its first pre-theatre menu. At £45 for two courses and located directly opposite the Royal Opera House right in the heart of Covent Garden, NoMad London is perfect for a pre-theatre treat. The swanky hotel boasts the most beautiful dining room with high ceilings, intimate lighting and elegant décor that will help set the mood for the rest of the night.

The starters were wonderfully fresh; sea bream cured with melon, cucumber and horseradish went down a storm alongside an aubergine, figs and pine nuts salad. For the mains, we tried the suckling pig, confit with strawberries and served with mustard greens, plus a deliciously salty hash brown side – an unusual yet delightful flavour combo, as well as a hearty Rigatoni with courgette ragu with tomato and parmesan.

If you fancy a post-show tipple, head over to NoMad’s Common Decency bar. The lighting is low, the mood is jolly and the vibe is kitsch – and wow, the cocktails! The new bar is hosting its inaugural festive pop-up Holiday Spectacular complete with a playful menu of retro-inspired Christmas cocktails with delightfully camp names like Not The Buttons and Candy Cane Colada. Ours came served in a gnome! You’ll also be treated to naughty but nice surprises by London drag queen, Maxi More.

To make a reservation, visit thenomadhotel.com

Piano Works’ Christmas Party

There’s no experience quite like a night out at Piano Works – and if you’re after some unforgettable singing and dancing, live music and a Christmas meal to boot, then you’re in the right place. Piano Works is known for its music – two grand pianos, expertly played by talented singers with an unlimited song request list make for a wonderfully different and interactive night out with friends or colleagues.

But while it’s not known for its food, the Christmas Menu is surprisingly delish and when the tables get put away and the live band joins the pianists, the party really gets going. Fun for all ages, we defy you not to hit the dance floor for an ultimate evening of festive singalongs.

To book, visit pianoworks.bar/venues/tpw-west-end/

