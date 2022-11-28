This iconic lip balm that was used on Princess Diana has £10 off in a Cyber Monday sale

We know the Royals have to be quite hush-hush about the products they use and love, but over the years several of Princess Diana’s beauty go-tos have made it out of palace walls. You might also be interested to read that many of the products she loved are still popular and available to buy nearly three decades on.

Take By Terry’s Baume de Rose lip balm, for example. This cult classic pot is a favourite amongst celebs and makeup artists alike, and has been raved about and passed around inner circles since it launched back in the 90s. It was also said to have been a product regularly used on the late Princess of Wales by her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell.

“When Princess Diana was young she had the most beautiful skin. She maintained that always,” Mary said in an interview with Grazia. She also explained that she used the balm to prep the lips so they didn’t become dry while the rest of the makeup was being applied.

By Terry’s balm is a favourite amongst celebs and make-up artists

(Image: By Terry)

Princess Diana is said to have used By Terry’s iconic lip balm

(Image: Getty)

In a video posted to celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge’s YouTube channel, Mary also described Baume de Rose a staple and a “must have” for recreating Diana’s youthful and dewy look.

With a price tag of £40, though, the balm isn’t an affordable buy for all. However, if you’re keen to shop a pot for yourself, today is the day to do it because Space NK is giving you £10 off the iconic balm in the website’s Cyber Monday sale – that’s a sizable 25% off the regular RRP. Now £30 here, it makes the nourishing buy a tad more purse friendly.

If this is your first time reading about the lip product, it has much more to offer than a nod from a Royal makeup artist. The balm itself is formulated with rose flower wax, pastel oil and nourishing shea butter. It also boasts added vitamin E to offer protection against the elements and environment – perfect for winter. Plus, it’s multi-functional and can be used on patches of dry skin as well as on cuticles to soften and hydrate.

In case you’re keen to shop some of the other products Princess Diana was said to favour, her go-to foundation, Max Factor Miracle Touch Second Skin Foundation – which was already actually quite a bargain at £12.99 – is now £8.65 here in Look Fantastic’s Cyber Monday sale.

Happy shopping!

