Kylie Minogue is a vision in daring cut-out dress

Kylie Minogue is not only a pop princess, but also a fashion icon, and her latest outfit blew fans away

Kylie Minogue consistently proves how much of a fashion icon she is, and on Saturday she shared a daring new photo that blew fans away.

The All the Lovers hitmaker was promoting her range of perfume when she donned a show-stealing dress that featured several cut-out sections, exposing parts of her midriff. The singer’s outfit sparkled like a disco-ball as Kylie held aloft her fragrance, which was appropriately named Disco Darling.

As ever, her blonde hair was styled to perfection, and she rocked a smokey-eye look that further enhanced her flawless beauty.

“Disco Darling will carry you onto the dance floor and beyond,” she wrote. “Now available in the U.S., UK, Europe and Australia. Head over to @kylieminogueparfums to find a retailer near you.”

Her fans were blown away by the post and were quick to lavish Kylie with many compliments.

Kylie looked as gorgeous as ever!

One enthused: “Not her being GORGEOUS!!!!! Te AMO,” while a second added: “You look very beautiful and very gorgeous and you look very stunning.”

And a third penned: “Oh darling, your sparkling starry body is everything we love! Thanks for everything you’ve gifting us through all this light years!”

On Friday, Kylie showed her support for a cause that was close to her heart, as she celebrated Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, which helps those in the Australian music industry.

Kylie looks fab in everything!

In a clip, Kylie could be seen dancing around in several form-fitting t-shirts, including a black one that featured a frog and another that bore her own name. A selection of shirts then filled the camera, including one that had the image of her sister, Dannii.

In the video, she enthused: “It’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and I’m celebrating by wearing one of my favourite tees, I’d love you to do the same, so come on, get it on. Show your support for Aussie music industry workers.

In her caption, she expanded by adding: “Put your hands up for today’s #ausmusictshirtday! Get involved by wearing your fave Ausmusic t-shirt and making a donation to Support Act, so we can continue our crucial work helping music workers in need.”

