EPL: There’s potential – Ambrose picks 21-year-old as perfect alternative for Jong

Former Crystal Palace star, Darren Ambrose, has picked 21-year-old James Garner as a perfect alternative for Frankie de Jong.

Manchester United’s new boss, Erik ten Hag has made De Jong his top target this season, but the Dutch star has made it clear he does not want to leave Barcelona.

United have been chasing the former Ajax midfielder since May 2022, but Ambrose believes Garner has a big part to play in the Red Devils team this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

Ambrose reckons Garner could step up if they miss out on De Jong.

“I think James Garner could make the step up at Manchester United,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m not comparing James Garner to Frenkie de Jong, but there’s potential.”