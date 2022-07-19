Home Uncategorized Transfer: Real Madrid confirm deal for Kubo as Watson joins Chelsea
Transfer: Real Madrid confirm deal for Kubo as Watson joins Chelsea

by News
Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that Takefusa Kubo has left the club to join Real Sociedad.


The Los Blancos disclosed this in a statement via its website.

The statement read, “Real Madrid C. F. and Real Sociedad reach an agreement over the transfer of Take Kubo.

“Our club wishes to thank the player for his hard work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid wish the player and his family all the best in this new chapter.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea on Tuesday announced that 18-year-old forward, Lucy Watson, has joined the club’s Women’s team from Sheffield United.

Chelsea disclosed this in a statement via its website.

The statement read in part, “Lucy Watson has joined Chelsea from Sheffield United on a two-year contract. The exciting young forward will wear shirt number 25 for the Blues.”

On signing for Chelsea, Watson said: “I am so proud to have signed for a huge club like Chelsea. I am very excited to continue my development and see what the future holds for me.

“Thank you to Emma Hayes and the team for giving me this opportunity.”

