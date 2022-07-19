Home NEWS Peter Obi a good manager of men, resources – Soludo
Peter Obi a good manager of men, resources – Soludo

by News
Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has sent a goodwill message to Peter Obi.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) clocked 61 today.

Soludo hailed Obi for his management of people and resources.

The governor said this was evident during Obi’s two-term tenure as Anambra chief executive.

“Obi is a good manager of men and resources who gave his best in service to Anambra during his time in office”, he noted.

Soludo encouraged Obi to devote the remaining part of his life to service to humanity.

The ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor prayed God to give the celebrant more rewarding years.

