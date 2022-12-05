Amanda Holden’s very glam annual Christmas girls’ weekend with pals including Tamzin Outhwaite

Amanda Holden and some of her closest pals got together for a weekend of festive celebrations.

The squad was made up of famous faces – Angela Griffin, Lisa Faulkner, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sarah Parish, Nicola Stephenson and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

They are not the only group of celebrity pals who’ve got together for a Christmas outing – Holly Willoughby, Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton recently boarded a train together.

The gathering of Amanda and the UK actresses is part of an annual tradition for the longtime friends.

Amanda shared a photo of the group to her Instagram and alluded to how much the weekend meant to her.

“Us. So many years together.. #christmas weekend,” she wrote.

Amanda celebrated Christmas early with her close pals

Kate Thornton quickly commented on the snap, “What a beautiful snapshot of friendship”.

While attendee Nicole wrote, “Best weekend ever. Love you Mander.” Sarah echoed the sentiments writing, “Love you.”

“Such a great one! Same time next year,” added Tracy.

For the occasion Amanda, 51, ensured she looked her usual glamorous self in a David Koma dress, which costs £1570.

The ladies were treated a meal cooked by private chef Euan Peach, which Lisa described as “heaven”.

The ladies enjoyed getting glam

The women were treated to a home-cooked meal by a private chef

The trip also included a countryside walk judging by their outfits, a trip to a restaurant and playing with sparklers.

Lisa offered further insight into their fun-filled weekend writing on Instagram, “A much much needed weekend away with my girls. Much of the time was spent chatting in our pjs but also eating and laughing and getting dressed up for each other.”

She continued, “Nic, Ange and I always share a room just like the old days and to be with these brilliant beautiful strong funny women has been just what the doctor ordered. I am very lucky to have you in my life and that we all still laugh and sit and give each other time. Here for you always.”

The group opted for more chilled attire for the daytime activities

Their evenings were lit

Tamzin also wrote, “This weekend was needed and adored in equal measure… Two nights, three days with my beautiful, loving friends for our yearly christmas office do.

“I feel extremely lucky to have women in my life who share the joy as well as the emotional burden of life. What a huge privilege.”

It sounds like they had quite the weekend!

