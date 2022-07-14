transfer:-gattuso-to-sign-chelsea-star-for-valencia

Valencia manager, Gennaro Gattuso, is ‘pushing’ to sign Chelsea’s forgotten man Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Gattuso signed Bakayoko on loan during his time at AC Milan.

Bakayoko was signed by Chelsea from AS Monaco back in 2017 for £36 million, having impressed for the French Ligue 1 side.

The 27-year-old failed to adapt to the Premier League and was sent out on loan to the likes of AC Milan, Monaco, and Napoli in the past.

He has made 43 appearances for Chelsea and is seemingly surplus to requirements.

A potential deal is complicated because he is still on loan at AC Milan, with the Serie A club, having agreed to a two-year deal back in 2021.

Valencia will have to pay a fee to lure Bakayoko to the Mestalla Stadium because of the many loans he has been involved in.

Gattuso’s men are not the only club showing an interest in the Frenchman, as Ligue 1 side Marseille are also reportedly keeping tabs on the midfielder.