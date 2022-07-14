Home NEWS EPL: Graeme Souness reveals teams that will challenge for title next season
EPL: Graeme Souness reveals teams that will challenge for title next season

by News
Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness, has predicted Manchester City and Liverpool as the teams that will challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Souness also insisted that Chelsea and Tottenham are both contenders for the title.

Asked if the Premier League is set for another two-horse title race next season, Souness told Sky Bet: “No, I don’t think so.

“Manchester City and Liverpool will be the outstanding favourites, but I think you have got to factor Chelsea into the argument as well.

“I think Spurs have got a determination and a doggedness about them that I haven’t seen since the early days of Mauricio Pochettino.”

