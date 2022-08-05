mamata-on-4-day-visit-to-delhi;-slated-to-meet-president-murmu,-pm-modi-today

NEW DELHI: The central government’s “use of the ED to bulldoze Congress and other opposition leaders” figured prominently in Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s interaction with her party MPs on Thursday, a day ahead of her scheduled meetings with PM Narendra Modi and president

Droupadi Murmu

.

Banerjee is on a four-day trip to Delhi and, besides her meetings with Modi and Murmu, she will attend a Niti Ayog meeting on Sunday and a Saturday event at

Rashtrapati Bhavan

to mark 75 years of the country’s independence.

Banerjee on Thursday took stock of her party’s activities in the monsoon session and endorsed the joint opposition moves in Parliament, especially those against the BJP’s use of central agencies to raid and arrest opposition leaders. Trinamool MPs told her and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee that Bengal government “had acted promptly” in removing

Partha Chatterjee

from the cabinet and suspending him from party after his “unexpected” arrest.

