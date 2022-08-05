indigo-offers-flyers-3-exits-from-aircraft

NEW DELHI: IndiGo will now allow passengers to alight from three aircraft gates — two forward and one rear — saving 5-7 minutes in the process. Very often crew across airlines have to request passengers to remain seated when aircraft is taxiing after landing and not open overhead bins to take out bags as that may hurt others.

IndiGo’s speedy exit facility will be on its fleet of Airbus aircraft when they are parked at remote bays and next to terminal connected to aerobridges. This new “three point disembarkation” process will be implemented on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleet for flights

arriving

at remote stands at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports to begin with, and will be progressively deployed across the network, the airline says. Cabin crew will make the announcements to inform flyers at the time of deboarding.

