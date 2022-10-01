´I think the club is happy about this situation´ – Conte relaxed over Tottenham contract talks

Antonio Conte is relaxed regarding his contract situation at Tottenham, despite his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Although Spurs have a year’s option on Conte’s deal – which initially runs until 2src23, speculation has suggested he could be tempted to return to Juventus at the end of the campaign.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of Tottenham’s trip to north London rivals Arsenal, Conte labelled such reports “disrespectful”, and the Italian has now said there is no rush to agree fresh terms.

“There is not [a] contract, there is not [an] option… if the club and the manager want to work together, they will continue to work together. If they don’t want to work together, they finish,” Conte told reporters.

“The most important thing for me is that I’m really enjoying working with Tottenham, with these players, especially, and the relationship with Daniel [Levy] and Fabio [Paratici] is good.

“I’m okay and I think the club is happy about this situation. Now, the most important thing for Tottenham’s present and Tottenham’s future is to get the best possible result [against Arsenal].”

Asked whether the Premier League’s upcoming break for the World Cup could represent the ideal time to engage in talks over a renewal, Conte added: “There doesn’t exist a right time.

“It could be tomorrow. It could be the last day of the Premier League season. The most important thing for me and the club is to understand we want to continue together, to go in the same direction.

“Otherwise, I don’t see a problem. I said in the past I didn’t need another contract to be sure to stay in a club.

“Also, for the club, it’s a good investment to have a coach like me and my staff. At the right time, I will take the best decision. At this moment, I’m really happy.

“I don’t want to push the club about the situation because it’s not the right time. We have just started the season and we have a long time to live together and to understand, to continue to work together.”