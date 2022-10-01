Kane surpasses Henry to become top scorer in Premier League London derbies

Harry Kane surpassed Thierry Henry to become the leading scorer in Premier League London derbies by converting a penalty against Arsenal on Saturday.

Tottenham striker Kane fired straight down the middle to equalise after Richarlison was upended by Gabriel Magalhaes 31 minutes in, scoring his 44th Premier League goal against a London rival.

The England captain moved one goal clear of Gunners legend Henry, and has now scored 14 Premier League goals against Arsenal – only against Leicester City (18) has he scored more in the competition.

Kane was already the highest-scoring player in Premier League North London Derbies, and has now converted seven penalties against the Gunners in league action.

Only Alan Shearer, who scored seven spot-kicks against Everton, has scored as many penalties against a single opponent in the history of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kane’s goal also made him the first player to bring up a century of away goals in the competition.

