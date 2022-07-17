EPL: Nothing has changed – Pulisic reacts to Chelsea’s latest signing

Chelsea winger, Christian Pulisic has said the addition of Raheem Sterling to the squad would not change anything.

The US international said it is a welcome competition that would make him work harder to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The Blues announced the signing of the England international last week as Sterling joined in a £47.5 million deal from Manchester City.

Pulisic, on his own, has not met the expectation of the club’s supporters since his £58m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

And now his playing opportunity could reduce further following the arrival of Sterling but the American is adamant that Chelsea’s players should expect stiff competition.

The 23-year-old was asked how he feels about Chelsea’s decision to bring in Sterling from Manchester City and Pulisic told ESPN: “Great quality. We’re really excited about it.

“The beautiful thing about being at a club like this is the competition every single day.

“We all thrive competing with each other in training and getting to play with each other is just another great addition to the team.

“It doesn’t change a whole lot [for me], I’m still going to have to play hard and earn my position, just like I did before, nothing crazy has changed.”