Home NEWS Remain apolitical, be professionals – Army Commander tasks troops
NEWSNews Africa

Remain apolitical, be professionals – Army Commander tasks troops

by News
0 views
remain-apolitical,-be-professionals-–-army-commander-tasks-troops

Major General Koko Isoni, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai in Yobe State has tasked newly promoted officers of the Sector to continue to be more professional in carrying out their duties.

Maj. Gen. Isoni gave the charge while decorating some of the promoted officers in Damaturu.

The Commander further urged them to remain apolitical and continue to carry out their duties professionally in defence of the country and its constitution.

He commended the newly decorated officers for their bravery and urged them to continue the good work and ensure synergy with other security agencies and all stakeholders.

One of the decorated officers was Anyanwu Kennedy, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Sector 2 OPHK, Damaturu, Yobe State, he was promoted from Lieutenant to the rank of Captain.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osun Decides 2022: Live Results from Local Government...

EPL: Nothing has changed – Pulisic reacts to...

Doctors give update on VP Osinbajo’s surgery

Buhari sends get well message to Osinbajo after...

Osun Election: Adeleke in early lead, clears 17...

Osun Decides: PDP’s Adeleke leads in vote count,...

Mike Msuaan does not speak for us -Tiv...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

Osun Decides: Central collation centre releases result from...

Vote-buying can’t stop now – Oluwo of Iwo

Leave a Reply