Bitesize Prediction: Southport vs King’s Lynn – 15/11/22

Two sides who find themselves battling it out at the top of the National League North Table, Southport will host King’s Lynn on Tuesday night.

Starting with the hosts, while Southport might have had to settle for a mid-table finish in England’s sixth-tier last season, Liam Watson’s men now have their sights firmly set on clinching a play-off spot. Last seen over the weekend laying down another marker as they cruised their way to a thumping 4-src victory at home against Farsley, the Sandgrounders should find the mood in their camp at a high. Managing to prove that their 4-1 loss against Buxton on October 29th was just a minor blip, that is the only defeat that Southport have suffered from any of their last seven outings. Looking to move within striking distance of finding a route into the top-six, the Merseyside-based outfit have continued on quite the free-scoring run. Although Tuesday’s hosts might have recorded just a single clean sheet from their last four attempts, it should be noted that Watson’s side have bagged eight strikes in their three November outings.

As for the visitors, although King’s Lynn might have lost their National League status last season, the Linnets find themselves leading the chase to secure an immediate fifth-tier return. Despite being left disappointed after playing out an action-packed 3-3 draw away at Scarborough on November 8th, Tommy Widdrington’s men came roaring back over the weekend. Last seen laying down another marker as they picked up a thumping 3-src victory at home against Kidderminster, the Norfolk-based outfit have lost just a single contest since way back on September 27th. Opening the midweek fixtures sat just three points adrift of climbing to the top of the table, it should also be noted that King’s Lynn have bagged 34 strikes since opening up the 2src22/23 campaign. Two sides who find themselves battling it out at the top of the table, neutrals will be hoping for an enjoyable affair in Merseyside.

