Bitesize Prediction: AFC Wimbledon vs Weymouth – 15/11/22

Competition: FA Cup

Market: AFC Wimbledon win

Odds: 4/11 @ 888sport

Looking to extend on their FA Cup adventure at the second attempt on Tuesday night, AFC Wimbledon will welcome Weymouth to Plough Lane.

Starting with the hosts, while AFC Wimbledon might have been disappointed to have settled for a 1-1 draw away at Weymouth earlier in the month, the Dons should be confident of finishing off the job here. Despite having to settle for a goalless stalemate away at Salford over the weekend, Johnnie Jackson’s side are enjoying a largely eye-catching run of form. Although the Blues might have lost their League One status last season, the former Charlton boss has seen his side lose just one of their last seven matchups across all formats. With that impressive run of form stemming all the way back to October 15th, Wimbledon have also found a recent clinical edge on home soil. Picking up back-to-back 2-src and 3-2 victories against Leyton Orient and Harrogate in their last two showdowns at Plough Lane, Jackson’s side are rightfully tipped as a standout pick on Tuesday night.

As for the visitors, although Weymouth might have picked up that rugged first-leg 1-1 draw, the Terras are in the midst of what has become a public nightmare. Losing their National League status last season and once again at the heart of another relegation scrap in England’s sixth-tier, the Dorset-based outfit have recorded just a pair of victories since opening up the 2src22/23 campaign. Likewise, despite drawing a line under their four-match winless run over the weekend thanks to a 1-src win at home against Braintree, Weymouth will know that they face a huge task on Tuesday night. Suffering back-to-back 3-2 and 3-src losses away at St. Albans and Dartford over the past fortnight, it is hard to see anything other than another overwhelming test for Bobby Wilkinson’s strugglers here.

Bet: AFC Wimbledon to beat Weymouth in Tuesday’s FA Cup tie @ 888sport