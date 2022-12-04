Australia 1-0 Denmark: Match report, player ratings, fan reaction & expert analysis

Australia’s Cinderella story at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to continue into the next round after the Socceroos earned another surprise result after their 1-0 win over heralded dark horse side Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium.

Veteran winger Mathew Leckie scored the only goal of the match but it was more than enough to help his country secure two World Cup wins in the same tournament for the first time in its history, while also advancing into the round of 16 for just the second time, with the first coming back in 2006 in Germany.

It was an unexpected campaign this winter after Graham Arnold’s men had to rely on a penalty shootout win in their qualification playoff final against Peru to advance into the group stage, with few – if any – giving them hope or a prayer to come out of a group featuring holding champions France and recent European Championship semi-finalist Denmark, who shockingly finished the tournament at the bottom of Group D and displaying some of the most disappointing football in Qatar.

For Australia, it’s a momentous moment for the nation who can also stick their chests out going into the round of 1 after also defeating Tunisia in match day two of group play, reversing the unfavorable math in the wake of their opening loss to France given the historical marker it typically signifies.

Despite Denmark having the lion’s share of possession and crafting more chances than Australia, much of the attacking moves that the Danes managed to muster were meat and drink for the Socceroo’s back line who rarely felt truly threatened over the course of ninety minutes.

With a date in the next round coming by way of the winner of Group C – one of Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia, or Mexico – there could be another chapter in one of the fairytale moments of the tournament.

Australia player ratingsMatt Ryan (GK): 7Milos Degenek (RB): 7Harry Souttar (CB): 7Kye Rowles (CB): 7Aziz Behich (LB): 7Mathew Leckie (RM): 7.5Jackson Irvine (CM): 7Aaron Mooy (CM): 7Craig Goodwin (LM): 6Mitchell Duke (CF): 7Riley McGree (CF): 7Keanu Baccus (Sub): 6.5Bailey Wright (Sub): 6Jamie Maclaren (Sub): 6Ajdin Hrustic (Sub): 6Denmark player ratingsKasper Schmeichel (GK): 6.5Rasmus Kristensen (RB): 6.5Joachim Andersen (CB): 6Andreas Christensen (CB): 6.5Joakim Mæhle (LB): 6Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (DM): 6.5Mathias Jensen (CM): 7Christian Eriksen (CM): 6Andreas Skov Olsen (RW): 6Jesper Lindstrom (LW): 6Martin Braithwaite (CF): 6Alexander Bah (Sub): 7Kasper Dolberg (Sub): 6Mikkel Damsgaard (Sub): 6Robert Skov (Sub): 6Andreas Cornelius (Sub): 6Kazri with Tunisia’s first goal of the tournament to put them in the driving seat then Leckie scores a wonderful solo goal to put Australia front vs Denmark to put them in the other qualifucation spot.

— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 30, 2022

If you had a complaint about the USMNT, imagine you were supporting Denmark 🇩🇰?#Perspective

— Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) November 30, 2022

I have to be honest. Only Qatar have been worse than Denmark at this World Cup. But in terms of will and energy they have been worst the Danes

— Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 30, 2022

–