Terry’s Chocolate Orange Millionaire’s Shortbread

Who doesn’t love a Terry’s Chocolate Orange? Not only is it great for smashing open and sharing (or keeping hidden to enjoy alone), it can also be a deliciously indulgent ingredient for all your best loved baking recipes.

Hot off the press and just in time for Christmas is the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Cookbook which has 60 incredible recipes featuring the untapped versatility of Britain’s favourite chocolate “fruit”. Perfect for super fans of the mighty Chocolate Orange, such as Robbie Williams, who revealed he asks for three in his stocking to enjoy on Christmas day.

The Millionaire’s Shortbread recipe can be pimped up even further by sprinkling the chocolate layer with chopped walnuts, candied orange peel or ginger, or by adding a teaspoon of salt to the middle layer for a wonderful salted caramel surprise.

These sweet treats are a guaranteed crowd pleaser

(Image: Terry’s Chocolate Orange Cookbook HarperNonFiction)

Here’s how to make it…

Scrumptious Millionaire’s Shortbread Makes 16

For the shortbread base:

200g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

100g rice flour

100g caster flour

200g butter, diced, plus extra for greasing

60g Milk or Terry’s chocolate orange segments, chopped

For the caramel layer:

175g butter

175g sugar

4 tbsp golden syrup

400ml condensed milk

½ tsp salt

For the chocolate topping:

200g Milk or Terry’s chocolate orange segments

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly butter a 20cm square cake tin.

2. Mix the flour, rice flour and sugar together in a large bowl. Add the butter and rub together until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

3. Mix in the chopped chocolate and use your hands to bring it together. Tip on to a lightly floured work surface and knead the mixture briefly with your hands to form a ball of dough.

4. Transfer to the prepared tin and press the mixture down firmly, levelling the top. Prick several times with a fork and then bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes, or until pale golden.

You’ll make these simple squares again and again

5. Set aside to cool in the tin while you make the caramel layer.

6. Put all the caramel ingredients into a large pan and set over a low heat. Stir gently until the butter melts and the sugar dissolves. Increase the heat to medium so it starts to simmer and cook for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally to stop it sticking and catching, until it turns golden and thickens to a soft fudge-like consistency.

7. Pour the caramel mixture over the top of the shortbread and level the top with a palette knife. Set aside for 1 hour or until it sets.

8. Meanwhile, make the Terry’s Chocolate Orange topping. To melt the chocolate, first bring a small pan of water to the boil and remove from the heat. Put the Terry’s Chocolate Orange segments in a heatproof bowl and place it over the pan without letting the bowl touch the water below.

Terry’s Chocolate Orange is a festive stocking staple

9. Stir the segments occasionally with a flat-bladed knife until the chocolate softens and melts then pour it over the set caramel. Leave in a cool place until the chocolate sets and then cut into 16 squares.

Enjoy!

–