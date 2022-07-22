2022-utme:-jamb-announces-cut-off-marks-for-universities,-polytechnics

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has Announced new cut-off mark for universities and polytechnics in the country.

It was gathered that the decision was taken after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others.

For the polytechnics, 120 cut-off mark was approved while 140 was approved for universities

Details shortly……..