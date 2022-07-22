Home NEWS 2022 UTME: JAMB Announces Cut-off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics
NEWSNews Africa

2022 UTME: JAMB Announces Cut-off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics

by News
0 views
2022-utme:-jamb-announces-cut-off-marks-for-universities,-polytechnics

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has Announced new cut-off mark for universities and polytechnics in the country. It was gathered that the decision was taken after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others. For the polytechnics,…”

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has Announced new cut-off mark for universities and polytechnics in the country.

It was gathered that the decision was taken after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others.

For the polytechnics, 120 cut-off mark was approved while 140 was approved for universities

Details shortly……..

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Insecurity: ​FG Moves To Ban Okada Nationwide

Jailbreak: Again, Police Apprehend Escapee Inmate In Adamawa

Unknown gunmen kidnap 25-year-old pregnant woman in Bauchi

Man set ablaze by wife laid to rest...

Shettima unveiling: You are fake, disgraceful – Bishop...

The pain is unimaginable – Buhari reacts as...

EPL: He’s special, very good player – Anthony...

CSR: Abiodun charges MAN to key into administration’s...

EPL: Great player, he’ll help us win trophies...

Transfer: Tuchel to sanction sale of four Chelsea’s...

Leave a Reply