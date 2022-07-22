2022-utme:-jamb-announces-cut-off-marks-for-universities,-polytechnics

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has Announced new cut-off mark for universities and polytechnics in the country. It was gathered that the decision was taken after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others. For the polytechnics,…”
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has Announced new cut-off mark for universities and polytechnics in the country.
It was gathered that the decision was taken after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others.
For the polytechnics, 120 cut-off mark was approved while 140 was approved for universities
Details shortly……..