jailbreak:-again,-police-apprehend-escapee-inmate-in-adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old Abubakar Mohammed, a Kuje prison escapee facing terrorism charges, while trying to relocate to his native home of Bama Local Government in Borno State.

This was revealed in a press release signed by the Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, the police disclosed that Mohammed was arrested along the Adamawa/Borno State border.

The commissioner disclosed that the arrested escapee was in detention at the Kuje facility since 2017 over alleged involvement in terrorism.

Akande also stated that the command had also arrested 12 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers and had recovered assorted weapons from them.