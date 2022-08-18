Home NEWS Udiroko Festival not idolatory – Ewi of Ado
NEWSNews Africa

Udiroko Festival not idolatory – Ewi of Ado

by News
0 views
udiroko-festival-not-idolatory-–-ewi-of-ado

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe has dispelled the insinuations that the celebration of Udiroko festival is Idolatry.

The monarch, during a news conference to herald the 2022 edition of the festival, said Udiroko marks the first day in the Ado Ekiti calendar.

He explained that the event symbolized the first meeting held by the ancestors of Ado when they assumed the town after a long journey from Benin.

The monarch cautioned people against misinformation about the day and called for necessary support to enable it attract international recognition.

Oba Adeyemo noted that this year’s Udiroko festival would be celebrated in the Palace on Sunday, 21st August, 2022.

The traditional ruler said the festival had served as a platform for the indigenes of Ado Ekiti to brainstorm on how to develop the State capital.

Speaking on security, Oba Adeyemo assured that maximum security would be provided to ensure a hitch-free programme.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Hon Ayodeji Adarabierin Asipa has called for the promotion of the Udiroko festival for national and global recognition

“If Udiroko festival of Ado Ekiti, which marked the first day of the traditional calendar of the ancient town and those in other towns could be propelled to national status like the Osun Osogbo, the Argugun fishing festival, the Ojude Oba, among others, the economy of the State will be better for it,” he said.

“The government should help promote the festival because of the economic potential inherent in tourism,” he added.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2023: We’ll shut down Abuja for Peter Obi...

Transfer: Chelsea’s Boehly eager to offload England star

Facts emerge on reported N490bn indebtedness by terminal...

Electricity workers call off strike

EPL: Potential buyer emerges to take over Man...

Saudi Arabia sentences student to 34 years in...

Moment Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, experienced...

Four students drown in Lagos beach while celebrating...

Buhari approves three orthopedic hospitals in Edo, Plateau,...

IBB at 81: Babangida architect of modern Nigeria...

Leave a Reply