CHENNAI: Chennai Zone commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax S Ravi

Selvan

has been placed under suspension based on a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman IRS officer.

The chief vigilance officer of the

CBDT

issued the order on Wednesday as a disciplinary proceeding was pending against Selvan. Selvan has been ordered to not leave the headquarters without permission from a competent authority.

Selvan has refuted the allegations in his letter to the CBDT chairman.