small-businesses-in-texas-plot-next-moves-as-abortion-law-shifts

After a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade became public, Max Hoberman spoke to attorneys for the independent videogame company he runs about covering travel costs for employees if they needed to leave Texas to get an abortion. The lawyers warned of legal risks, so Mr. Hoberman made another offer: The company, Austin-based Certain Affinity Inc., would help some employees move out of the state for good.

Ron Horne, CEO of Pennco Inc., a Houston-area manufacturer of municipal water treatment chemicals, has made a different decision: He says he is leaving it to employees to cover the cost of treatments—including abortions—that don’t already fall under the company’s health insurance plan. “If you couldn’t get a dental treatment in Texas, I doubt that I would pay for you to get it somewhere else,” he said.